Senzel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 11-2 loss to the Dodgers.

The 28-year-old third baseman produced the Nationals' first run of the night in the second inning by launching a Landon Knack fastball over the fence in left-center field. Senzel has two homers on the season with both coming in the last three games, but he's gone just 5-for-25 with a 2:9 BB:K since returning from the thumb injury he suffered Opening Day. His spot in the starting lineup seems fairly secure unless Brady House forces an early promotion, but Senzel's fantasy upside remains limited.