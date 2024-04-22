Senzel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 6-0 win over the Astros.

Senzel's first homer as a National came in the sixth inning off Astros' reliever Tayler Scott. The third baseman had struck out in his first two at-bats Sunday and had accumulated just three singles in 17 at-bats following his return from a fractured thumb prior to depositing the 2-2 pitch over the left-center field wall. Senzel is coming off a season in which he hit .236 with a career-high 13 home runs in 301 at-bats for Cincinnati.