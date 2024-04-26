Senzel (illness) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Marlins.
Senzel was a late scratch from Thursday's lineup due to illness and will now miss a second straight start. The Nationals will use Trey Lipscomb as a fill-in at third base.
More News
-
Nationals' Nick Senzel: Scratched Thursday•
-
Nationals' Nick Senzel: Goes yard in Wednesday's loss•
-
Nationals' Nick Senzel: Blasts first homer•
-
Nationals' Nick Senzel: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Nick Senzel: Activated from injured list•
-
Nationals' Nick Senzel: Set to start rehab assignment•