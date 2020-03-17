Play

Reds' Nick Senzel: Optimistic about rehab progress

Senzel (shoulder) had played in four games as the DH prior to the suspension of spring training, and had felt good making throws from the outfield in drills, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Senzel and the Reds are optimistic about his ability to play when the season begins. He's also added some muscle with offseason weight training.

More News
Our Latest Stories