Senzel was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox due to a sore shoulder, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

This is already the second time the oft-injured outfielder has dealt with a shoulder injury this season, as he left the Reds' Opening Day contest for the same reason. He missed only one game that time, but it remains to be seen if he'll be similarly lucky this time around. Tyler Naquin entered the lineup as his replacement.