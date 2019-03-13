Reds' Sal Romano: Full-time reliever
The Reds will move Romano to the bullpen on a full-time basis, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "We wanted to simplify that for him, so he can see himself in that role," manager David Bell said. "We think he can be very effective as a reliever. For the time being anyway, that's the way we're seeing it."
This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the Reds said at the start of spring training that Romano's not in competition for an Opening Day rotation slot. But this quashes the notion that he'd eventually land back in the rotation in the event of an injury.
