Reds' Sal Romano: Solid outing in no-decision Tuesday
Romano allowed one run on four hits in eight innings Tuesday against the Royals, striking out two and walking one in a no-decision.
Romano's sole run allowed was a home run by Hunter Dozier in the fifth inning. He was otherwise very effective, allowing no other extra-base hits and throwing 68 of 106 pitches for strikes. Romano's last five outings had been rough, as he'd allowed 27 combined runs across 22.2 innings of work, spiking his ERA to 6.23 on the year. Tuesday's performance was an encouraging sign, and he'll take it into his next start against the Tigers at home.
