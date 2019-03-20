Reds' Tanner Roark: Third in Reds rotation
Roark will pitch the Reds' third game of the year, behind Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
It's interesting to see that the Reds didn't base their decision of the order of their starters on spring training stats, as Roark has had the strongest spring of the Reds starters and Castillo the weakest.
