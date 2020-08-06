The Reds optioned Antone to their alternate training site Thursday.
Antone initially made his MLB debut as a reliever after he was called up from the Reds' alternate camp July 25, but he picked up a spot start Wednesday against the Indians with Cincinnati temporarily in need of a sixth starter. Though he took the loss in the outing, Antone did well to limit Cleveland to one run on two hits and four walks while striking out four. He should rank near the top of the list for a callup in the event the Reds require another starter at any point this season.