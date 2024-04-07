Antone (elbow) is set to undergo an MRI on his right elbow, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Antone was removed from Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Mets with an apparent elbow injury, which will now lead to him undergoing an MRI in the near future according to manager David Bell. The 30-year-old entered the game to open the top of the sixth inning, threw one pitch and then was subsequently pulled. Considering the fact that Antone has struggled with elbow issues in the past, Sunday's development doesn't come as a major surprise, though his status moving forward will certainly be worth monitoring.