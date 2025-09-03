Antone (elbow) has given up six earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 2.1 innings in three appearances for Double-A Chattanooga since being transferred to the affiliate after he was activated from Triple-A Louisville's 60-day injured list Aug. 27.

Antone had resided on Louisville's IL all season while he completed his recovery from April 12, 2024 surgery to repair the UCL and flexor tendon in his right elbow. The operation was the third Tommy John surgery of Antone's career, and given the sketchy track record of pitchers returning from two such procedures to become effective big leaguers, the odds are against the right-hander re-emerging as a reliable bullpen piece for Cincinnati. Though he pitched well over his five rehab outings in the Florida State League, Antone hasn't found much initial success since reporting to Chattanooga.