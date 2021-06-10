Stephenson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI on Wednesday against the Brewers.

Stephenson began the productive effort with an RBI double in the first inning. He followed that up three frames later by driving in two runners with another extra-base knock. Though it's come in bunches, Stephenson now has seven RBI in his last 10 games. In that same span, he's collected nine hits across 31 at-bats. For the season, Stephenson is hitting .268/.363/.402 with three home runs, 19 runs scored and 16 RBI across 146 plate appearances.