Robel Garcia: Heading to KBO
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garcia signed a contract with the LG Twins of the KBO League on Sunday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.
Garcia joined the Cubs on a minor-league contract and logged a 1.013 OPS across 165 plate appearances for their Triple-A affiliate before signing with one of the KBO League's best teams.
