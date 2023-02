Cano is on the roster for Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.

Cano might not see much action for the stacked D.R. squad, but he could potentially do some late-game pinch-hitting against righties. The 40-year-old played in 33 games for three different teams in 2022, managing just a .373 OPS. Cano is a free agent but hasn't given any indication that he's ready for retirement.