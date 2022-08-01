Atlanta designated Cano for assignment Monday.
Cano recently lost hold of his role as Atlanta's primary second baseman, and his status as a left-handed hitter with limited defensive utility made him an ill fit in a bench role. As a result, Atlanta opted to replace him with Ehire Adrianza, who was acquired from the Nationals on Monday and is a more traditional fit for a utility role. Given that he's now been let go by three teams this season after slashing a collective .150/.183/.190 with a career-worst 24 percent strikeout rate over 104 plate appearances in the majors, the 39-year-old Cano's prolific run in the big leagues could be over.