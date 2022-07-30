site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-robinson-cano-out-again-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Robinson Cano: Out again Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cano is not in Saturday's lineup against the Diamondbacks.
He sat Friday against a same-handed pitcher but will sit again Saturday with a righty on the hill. Orlando Arica is starting at second base and hitting eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read