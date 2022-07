Cano is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The 39-year-old has started only three of eight games coming out of the All-Star break, and he's on the bench again Sunday despite Arizona sending out righty Merrill Kelly. Cano has a .154/.185/.192 slash line through nine games for Atlanta. Orlando Arcia will receive another start at the keystone and appears to be the favorite for starts going forward.