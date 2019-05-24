Blackmon (calf) won't play Friday against the Orioles, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

As expected, Blackmon will take a seat Friday as he continues to battle a calf issue. "He's feeling better, but is still sore," stated skipper Bud Black. "This is truly day-to-day, there's still no timetable of when we think he's going to be in the lineup."

