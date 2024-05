Blackmon went 2-for-4 with two RBI, two runs scored and a walk Wednesday against the Giants.

Blackmon delivered a pair of separate RBI knocks to snap a skid of 15 starts without collecting multiple hits. He's struggled to just a .616 OPS across 112 plate appearances to begin the season, though both his barrel and hard-hit rate remain in line with his more productive recent campaigns. If those skills stick, Blackmon should start to see better results, particularly at home.