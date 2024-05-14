Blackmon went 1-for-5 with a stolen base, one RBI and one run scored in Monday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

Blackmon was part of the Rockies' fourth-inning rally. He drove in a run with a single, stole second and scored an Ezequiel Tovar single. Blackmon is 9-for-22 (.409) with nine RBI and four extra-base hits during his six-game hitting streak. The 37-year-old is slashing .248/.311/.380 with two steals, one home runs, 18 RBI and 17 runs scored over 132 plate appearances this season. Despite a significant drop in his hitting from last year, Blackmon's recent surge has helped him reclaim at least a share of the leadoff spot.