Blackmon is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.
Blackmon will be joined on the bench by Elias Diaz, Kris Bryant and Brendan Rodgers as the Rockies rest four key regulars for the day game after a night game. Hunter Goodman will pick up the start at designated hitter in place of Blackmon.
