Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, two doubles and two runs scored in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Pirates.

Blackmon collected two doubles off bulk reliever Luis Ortiz before capping his evening with a 412-foot solo homer against David Bednar in the ninth. The 37-year-old veteran has shown signs of life in June, as he's hitting .347 (17-for-49) over 12 games this month. Overall, Blackmon sports a .266/.335/.411 slash line with three homers, five steals, 32 runs scored and 26 RBI.