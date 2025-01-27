The Rockies announced Saturday that Blackmon has been hired as a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt, Arnie Melendrez Stapleton of the Associated Press reports.

Blackmon announced his retirement this past September, shortly before he wrapped up his 14-year playing career. The 38-year-old spent the entirety of his career with the Rockies and will now remain in the organization as a member of the front office. Blackmon served primarily as the Rockies' designated hitter against right-handed pitching last season, but his retirement could pave the way for the oft-injured Kris Bryant to see more frequent starts in a non-defensive role in 2025.