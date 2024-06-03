Blackmon is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.
Blackmon has made six straight starts in the leadoff spot against right-handed pitching, but this is the fourth straight time he's been out of the lineup versus a lefty. Hunter Goodman is in right field for the Rockies on Monday.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Resting against lefty•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Drives in four runs•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Exits starting nine•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Takes seat Friday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Getting breather Thursday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not starting against southpaw•