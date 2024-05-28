Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI in Monday's win over Cleveland.

Blackmon did most of his damage with a three-run shot to cap off Colorado's six-run fourth inning. It was his second long ball of the year and he snapped a 34-game homerless drought. Blackmon also added a pair of doubles, giving him his first multi-hit performance since May 9. He's now slashing .237/.312/.378 with 15 extra-base hits and 23 RBI through 45 games.