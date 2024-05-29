Blackmon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
The lefty-hitting Blackmon will get a breather for the series finale while the Guardians bring southpaw Logan Allen to the hill. Hunter Goodman will check in for Blackmon in right field and will bat ninth.
