Blackmon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

With a tough lefty (Ranger Suarez) on the hill for Philadelphia and the Rockies and Phillies wrapping up their series with a day game after a night game, the lefty-hitting Blackmon will receive some routine maintenance. His absence from the lineup will open up the designated-hitter spot for Kris Bryant, who started at first base in Saturday's 8-4 loss.