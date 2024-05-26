Blackmon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
With a tough lefty (Ranger Suarez) on the hill for Philadelphia and the Rockies and Phillies wrapping up their series with a day game after a night game, the lefty-hitting Blackmon will receive some routine maintenance. His absence from the lineup will open up the designated-hitter spot for Kris Bryant, who started at first base in Saturday's 8-4 loss.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Takes seat Friday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Getting breather Thursday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not starting against southpaw•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Picks up second steal•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Sits vs. lefty•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Drives home game-winning run•