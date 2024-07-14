Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Mets on Saturday.

Blackmon brought the Rockies to within a run with his two-run blast in the fifth frame, but that was the last time Colorado was able to score. The homer was Blackmon's second in as many games since returning from a hamstring injury that resulted in him sitting out three matchups. The veteran outfielder had gone deep just twice over his previous 26 games prior to leaving the park in back-to-back contests.