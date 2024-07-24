Blackmon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Red Sox.
Right-hander Nick Pivetta is on the bump for Boston, but the left-handed-hitting Blackmon nonetheless finds himself on the bench for a day game after a night game. Kris Bryant will occupy the designated hitter spot and Jake Cave will patrol right field Wednesday while Blackmon sits.
