Blackmon (hamstring) is the DH and batting leadoff Friday against the Mets.
Blackmon has been nursing soreness in his right hamstring stemming from a sliding catch he made Monday. After spending three straight games on the bench, the 37-year-old is back in the starting nine Friday. Blackmon is slashing .256/.325/.402 with four homers and five stolen bases over 280 plate appearances.
