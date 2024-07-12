Share Video

Blackmon (hamstring) is the DH and batting leadoff Friday against the Mets.

Blackmon has been nursing soreness in his right hamstring stemming from a sliding catch he made Monday. After spending three straight games on the bench, the 37-year-old is back in the starting nine Friday. Blackmon is slashing .256/.325/.402 with four homers and five stolen bases over 280 plate appearances.

