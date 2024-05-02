Blackmon is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.
Blackmon's absence from the lineup looks to be nothing more than routine maintenance while the Rockies and Marlins conclude their series with a day game after a night game. Hunter Goodman will replace Blackmon in the lineup, serving as the Rockies' designated hitter while batting ninth.
