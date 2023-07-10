The Rockies have selected Carrigg with the 65th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A high-energy player with experience at virtually every position, including pitcher, Carrigg has a plus speed, a double-plus arm and a potentially above-average hit tool. He touched triple digits on throws from the infield and the outfield at the combine, although those weren't normal in-game throws. There are scouts who prefer him in center field, others who like him at shortstop, and he was announced as a catcher. He hit .329 with one home run and 15 steals while striking out at an 18.1 percent clip in 41 games with a wood bat on the Cape last summer and slashed .303/.357/.458 with two home runs and 17 steals in 42 games for San Diego State this spring. Given his bat speed and 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame, it's possible there is more power to coax out of Carrigg in pro ball, but based on what he has shown thus far, he will only provide single-digit home runs annually.