The Rockies reassigned Kaiser to minor-league camp Sunday.

Kaiser reached the big leagues for the first time in 2023, logging four plate appearances over three games with Colorado. The 27-year-old infielder was moved off the Rockies' 40-man roster last July and was attending camp as a non-roster invitee, but he wasn't a serious candidate to be included on Colorado's Opening Day roster. He'll likely begin the 2024 campaign at Triple-A Albuquerque.