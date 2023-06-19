The Rockies selected Kaiser's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday. He'll start at shortstop and bat ninth in the Rockies' series opener in Cincinnati.

The 26-year-old will reach the big leagues for the first time in his career, joining the Rockies' 26-man active roster to provide added depth in the infield while shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (personal) is on the paternity list. Colorado will most likely send Kaiser back to Triple-A on Friday, when Tovar presumably rejoins the team for the start of a homestand.