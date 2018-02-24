Parra (hand) could bat fourth against right-handed pitchers this season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Manager Bud Black is contemplating deploying Trevor Story as the team's primary cleanup hitter, but given Story hit just .216/.281/.386 against same-handed pitching last season, Parra could be used in that role when the team is facing a difficult righty starter. The 30-year-old outfielder hit a respectable .296/.329/.459 in 319 plate appearances against right-handed pitchers last season, while posting an equally impressive .325/.365/.474 line in 31 games hitting from the four hole. He's currently sidelined with a broken hand that, but he's on schedule to return in the first half of March. Once healthy, Parra will to compete with Raimel Tapia and David Dahl for the final starting spot in the Rockies' outfield.