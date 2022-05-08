Nationals broadcaster Dan Kolko announced during MASN's broadcast of Sunday's game against the Angels that Parra has elected to retire and will join Washington's front office as a special assistant, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Parra's decision to end his playing career doesn't come as a major surprise after he opted not to report to Triple-A Rochester when he failed to win a spot on the Nationals' Opening Day roster. He was later released May 1, and after pondering his options on the open market, Parra ultimately chose to hang up his cleats. He'll retire with a lifetime .275 average, two Gold Glove Awards and one World Series ring, which he won as a member of the Nationals in 2019.