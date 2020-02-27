Castellani (elbow) tossed an inning of relief in the Rockies' 7-5 loss to the Angels in Sunday's Cactus League opener. He was charged with two runs (one earned) on three walks and one hit while striking out two.

Castellani wasn't particularly effective during his first spring outing, but his inclusion on the pitching schedule indicates he's recovered from the right elbow surgery he required last June. After the Rockies chose to keep Castellani on the 40-man roster all winter, he'll have a decent chance at making his MLB debut in 2020 if the big club requires a spot starter or long-relief arm at some point.