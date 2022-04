Castellani recorded his first hold in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday, firing 1.2 perfect innings.

Castellani didn't record any strikeouts, but otherwise, there's nothing to quibble with regarding his second appearance in the last three days. The right-hander, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, should continue to serve in a low-leverage middle-relief role while with the big-league club.