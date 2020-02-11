Rockies' Wade Davis: Named closer
Davis will be the Rockies' closer to start the year, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Nearly every dedicated closer is at least a moderately valuable fantasy asset, but Davis has a good case to be the worst bet out there. The 34-year-old deservedly lost his closing job last season as his ERA ballooned to 8.65. There's undoubtedly some bad luck in that figure, but his 5.56 FIP suggests his season was indeed quite poor, as his strikeout rate plummeted to 20.4 percent while his walk rate soared to 14.1 percent. Scott Oberg, who took over the role in the second half before suffering a season-ending injury, will be the primary setup man for now but has a good chance of returning to the ninth inning unless Davis experiences a major turnaround.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto Hitting Category Targets
Before you build your team, you need to know what you're building toward. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Roto Pitching Category Targets
Before you build your team, you need to know what you're building toward. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
Catcher will always be among the weakest positions in Fantasy Baseball, but Scott White says...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top Fantasy Baseball rankings, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only H2H points mock draft
Mookie Betts is in the NL now, but as Scott White points out, it was still pitching that ruled...