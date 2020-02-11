Davis will be the Rockies' closer to start the year, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Nearly every dedicated closer is at least a moderately valuable fantasy asset, but Davis has a good case to be the worst bet out there. The 34-year-old deservedly lost his closing job last season as his ERA ballooned to 8.65. There's undoubtedly some bad luck in that figure, but his 5.56 FIP suggests his season was indeed quite poor, as his strikeout rate plummeted to 20.4 percent while his walk rate soared to 14.1 percent. Scott Oberg, who took over the role in the second half before suffering a season-ending injury, will be the primary setup man for now but has a good chance of returning to the ninth inning unless Davis experiences a major turnaround.