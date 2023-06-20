MacIver (shoulder) has gone 4-for-11 with two doubles, three walks, four runs, three RBI and three stolen bases over four games in the Arizona Complex League since being assigned to the Rockies' rookie-level affiliate June 5.

MacIver finished the 2022 campaign at Triple-A Albuquerque, but he opened the current season in the ACL while he works his way back from a significant right shoulder injury. The 26-year-old has performed well at the dish thus far in the ACL and should gradually move up the minor-league ladder before settling at Albuquerque or Double-A Hartford.