site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-johan-camargo-joins-royals-on-minor-league-deal | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Johan Camargo: Joins Royals on minor-league deal
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 21, 2023
at
10:50 am ET
•
1 min read
Camargo signed a minor-league deal with the Royals on Saturday.
Camargo struggled to a .237/.297/.316 line in 52 games for the Phillies last season, though his 74 wRC+ represented his best mark since 2018. His defensive versatility theoretically makes him a good fit for a bench spot, but he might wind up stuck in the minors waiting for an opportunity.
More News
11/27/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/27/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/27/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/25/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/31/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/16/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 44 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Scott White
• 47 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read