Porter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-8 win over the Astros.

The veteran catcher left the game in the fifth inning after a Jose Altuve foul tip ricocheted off Perez's facemask, and Porter took over behind the plate one batter later. The 28-year-old took advantage of the opportunity when he ripped a slider from Joel Kuhnel deep to left field for his first career homer in his second MLB game. Perez is thought to have avoided a concussion, but if he misses further action, Porter is the only other healthy backstop on the Royals' roster with MJ Melendez having made a full-time transition to the outfield earlier in the season.