Porter will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Guardians.

Porter will receive his second straight turn behind the dish and could operate as the Royals' primary backstop for at least the next week after Kansas City placed Salvador Perez (concussion) on the 7-day injured list and transferred Freddy Fermin (finger) to the 60-day IL on Monday. Since getting called up from Triple-A Omaha on Sept. 11, Porter has started his big-league career on a high note, going 4-for-10 with a home run and a double.