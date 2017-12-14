Royals' Mike Broadway: Signs NRI deal with Royals
Broadway agreed to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with Kansas City on Thursday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
Broadway began the 2017 season with Washington, but agreed to a minor-league deal with the Rays after being released by the Nationals in June. He faired extremely well with Triple-A Durham during his six appearances -- posting a 0.60 ERA and 0.47 WHIP over 15 innings -- which was a stark contrast to his time with Washington's Triple-A squad. The 30-year-old last competed in the majors with San Francisco in 2016, and will look to earn a roster spot with the Royals come the spring.
