Mike Broadway: Cut loose by Royals
Broadway was released by the Royals on Wednesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Broadway compiled an unsightly 7.91 ERA and 1.91 WHIP across 19.1 innings with Triple-A Omaha, prompting the Royals to cut him loose. He'll now look to latch on elsewhere as organizational pitching depth.
