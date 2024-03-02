Pratto is not projected to make the Royals' roster, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Pratto is blocked at first base by Vinnie Pasquantino and doesn't have enough experience in the outfield yet to be a realistic option there, especially with the competition for the extra outfielders expected to be strong. Nelson Velazquez is also expected to be the primary designated hitter, and Nick Loftin, who is also not included in Rogers' projection, offers more infield versatility. It's an uphill battle ahead for Pratto, who slashed a meager .232/.307/.353 with seven home runs and 35 RBI last year.