The Royals optioned Pratto to Triple-A Omaha on Friday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

If decisions were made strictly on spring performance, Pratto would have made the club, as he slashed a robust .421/.476/.816 with four home runs. First base, the corner outfield spots and designated hitter are spoken for with the Royals, though, so he'll head back to Omaha where he'll play every day.