Pratto is not in the lineup Wednesday versus the Guardians

Since returning from a left groin strain Sept. 8, Pratto has struggled in the eight games he has appeared in. The 24-year-old has reached base just three times in 25 plate appearances. With only one extra-base hit in the span, it has amounted to a low OPS of .287. Tuesday will be the fourth time the first baseman is not starting since his return from the injured list.