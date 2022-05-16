Klein (lower leg) was reinstated from Double-A Northwest Arkansas' 7-day injured list Saturday and started in the affiliate's 7-6 loss to Wichita later that day. He covered 1.1 innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on two hits and five walks while striking out one.

Klein had been sidelined for the first five weeks of the season while he dealt with shin splits, but he was cleared to debut at Northwest Arkansas over the weekend without having to complete a rehab assignment at a lower-level affiliate. In hindsight, the Royals may have wanted to give him a tune-up outing in the lower rungs of the minors, as he struggled mightily with both his command and control in his Double-A debut. Klein threw just 21 of his 45 pitches for strikes before he was lifted midway through the second inning.