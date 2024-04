The Mariners released Poppen on Friday.

Poppen gave up four earned runs in 3.1 innings during his first two appearances at Triple-A Tacoma, and he'll now look to latch on with another organization -- likely on a minor-league deal. The 30-year-old righty owns a 5.08 career ERA through 67.1 frames, though he hasn't pitched in the majors since 2022.